Street Vendor Killed In Gurugram, Two Held

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 24 (IANS) A street vendor died here after being stabbed allegedly by two persons during a scuffle in Gurugram's Wazirabad area, the police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Tuesday night. An argument had taken place between the 32-year-old deceased, identified as Arvind, and the accused -- Aakash and Sumit, the police said.
Arvind was a resident of Madhya Pradesh.
On Tuesday night, an altercation broke out between the trio over a petty issue after which Aakash and Sumit, stabbed Arvind with a bottle, a senior police officer said.
He said Arvind was rushed to a hospital in Gurugram where he succumbed to injuries.
Based on the statements of the deceased's wife, Aakash, and Sumit -- both residents of Agra in Uttar Pradesh -- were arrested on Wednesday, the police officer said.
Police said the bottle used in the crime has been recovered.
A case has been registered and the investigation taken up.
