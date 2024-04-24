(MENAFN- Baystreet) Avant Technologies Inc

Stocks in Play

4/24/2024 - 10:02 AM EST - Ecora Resources PLC : Issues the following trading update for the period 1 January to 31 March 2024. Marc Bishop Lafleche, Chief Executive Officer of Ecora, commented: "The portfolio performed in line with expectation, production at Kestrel returned to our private royalty area driving a 117% increase in portfolio contribution compared to Q4 23 ($19.5m vs $9m)). Mining at Kestrel is expected to remain within the bounds of our royalty area throughout the quarter which should underpin a strong H1. Ecora Resources PLC shares T are trading down $0.01 at $1.41.









