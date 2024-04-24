Ambuja Manovikas Kendra Students Bag Top Honour at Umang Season 6 for Sixth Time in a Row

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 24 April 2024: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, is glad to announce that the students of Ambuja Manovikas Kendra (AMK) in Ropar, Punjab, a school for specially-abled children has won the ‘Overall Championship Trophy’ at Umang Season 6 (North Zone Cultural Competition for Specially-abled Children). The students from AMK have now won this honour at the event for the sixth time in a row.

A team comprising of 12 students and four teachers from AMK were among the 275-odd participants from 20 special schools across the 16 districts of Punjab as well as from Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. The North Zone Cultural Competition - Umang is organised by Special Olympics Bharat, Punjab in collaboration with Ashadeep welfare society for specially-abled students as well as special-ed teachers, and this was the sixth edition of the annual event.

Across all the competitions, the team of AMK students displayed exceptional skill and talent in their performances to clinch the first position in four events and secured the second position in two more. This placed the team’s overall score well above other participants and resulted in AMK being honoured with the ‘Overall Championship Trophy’ to add a silver lining to their achievements. This consistent success for six consecutive years is a testament to the dedication of the AMK staff and the resilience of all the children.

The mission of Ambuja Manovikas Kendra under Ambuja Cement Foundation is to empower special-needs youngsters, including the intellectually disabled, children on the Autism spectrum, and those with multiple challenges, enabling them to unlock their full potential and pursue success in life. AMK caters to over 503 children, all broadly fitting into the category of special-needs, and provides them with a conducive environment, appropriate education, and therapeutic interventions to meet their individual developmental needs.





