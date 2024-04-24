IIT Delhi Offers Certificate Programme in Design Thinking & Innovation

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, April 24, 2024: In today's rapidly evolving landscape, the fusion of design thinking and innovation has emerged as an indispensable catalyst for organisational success. Design thinking, renowned for its human-centric approach to innovation, seamlessly integrates user needs, technological potential, and business imperatives. When innovation is infused with the principles of design thinking, it yields a formidable competitive edge, transcending the boundaries of business scale. Acknowledging this pivotal demand for adaptive strategies and creative solutions, the Indian Institute of Delhi (IITD), acclaimed for its 2nd rank in the Ministry of Education’s NIRF 2023 rankings in Engineering, launched the Certificate Programme in Design Thinking & Innovation.



This high impact five-month program caters to a wide range of audience including designers, entrepreneurs, consultants, managers, and professionals in various sectors. It offers an opportunity for designers and engineers to enhance their skills in creating customer-centric solutions. Entrepreneurs and business owners can benefit from learning how to scale their businesses and drive social impact through innovative practices. Consultants can also gain insights into using design thinking to boost their clients' growth. Additionally, managers across different domains can leverage design thinking for product development and problem-solving. Lastly, the program is also tailored for rural entrepreneurs, SMEs, and development sector professionals, empowering them to thrive in today's competitive environment.



According to the Business Value of Design report by McKinsey 2022, 32% companies in the top quartile for design thinking implementation experienced a 32% higher revenue growth and a 56% higher total shareholder return compared to their industry counterparts. The IIT Delhi’s Certificate Programme in Design Thinking and Innovation powerfully equips participants to harness the power of design thinking methodologies, thereby positioning them to drive innovation, foster growth within their organisations. Participants will not only be equipped to navigate complex challenges but will also be able to unlock untapped opportunities for innovation and success within their respective industries.



The programme designed by renowned IITD faculty, includes live online sessions & webinars delivered by top IITD faculty & industry experts, real-world case studies, innovative assignments, short quizzes, a capstone project and an opportunity for in-person weekly office hours with faculty. The module of this programme includes introduction to human-centred design (HCD), HCD and innovation, identifying user needs, ideation and immersion, agile design and data-driven innovation among others.



Through this programme, participants will be able to:



• Develop a human-centric mindset while designing, innovating, developing, and testing solutions for new products, services and processes

• Understand the role of innovation in the digital era and drive disruptive innovation

• Create a design thinking culture to drive innovation in an organisational setup

• Envisage innovative solutions individually and in teams for maximising business impact

• Develop the ability to create and test prototypes that are customer-centric and innovative



The eligibility for this programme includes Graduates (10+2+3)/ Diploma holders (10+2+3) from a recognised university (UGC/AICTE/DEC/AIU/State Government/recognised international universities) with a minimum of one year of work experience. This programme is set to begin on June 12, 2024, with a fee of INR 1,00,000 plus GST.







