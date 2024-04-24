AGDA inks strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation to promote collaboration in the cultural sector

(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 24th April, 2024: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in the UAE, has today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF), to introduce collaborative initiatives aimed at boosting the UAE’s position on the global cultural and creativity map.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov, AGDA’s Director General, and Her Excellency Huda Alkhamis Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, in the presence of a number of senior officials from both sides.

The agreement outlines several areas of collaboration, including exchange of knowledge and expertise, cooperation in joint cultural events and special projects that aim to build highly qualified Emirati leaders, who are able to competently represent the UAE in international cultural forums.

Commenting on the announcement, His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General of AGDA, said: "This MoU underscores our joint dedication to fully harness the potential of the UAE's culture and arts sector. We plan to implement strategic initiatives that will not only celebrate the country's distinct cultural identity but also aim to raise awareness of cultural diplomacy's crucial role in nurturing Emirati talent. These talents are poised to contribute significantly to the nation's knowledge-based economy."

Her Excellency Huda Alkhamis Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), said: “We are inspired by the vision of our President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his continuous commitment to build bridges of friendship and cooperation with nations that share our vision of long-term prosperity. In collaboration with our esteemed partners at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, a beacon of diplomatic excellence on the global stage, and a distinguished intellectual and academic institution, we are inspired by the vision of our wise leadership to position the UAE as a centre of creativity and a global nexus for culture and the arts. Our collective efforts focus on invigorating cultural diplomacy and enhancing the UAE’s global presence. Together, we diligently exchange experiences and expertise in fostering intercultural dialogue and leveraging soft power, recognising the pivotal role of the arts in promoting values of coexistence, peace, and human connectivity.”

Her Excellency continued: “Our collaborative endeavours extend to organising annual cultural events and developing bespoke cultural awareness programmes for students at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, enriching their understanding of the significance of culture and the arts. Furthermore, we initiate research projects, programmes, and training opportunities to involve them in our local and global cultural diplomacy initiatives. Noteworthy among these is the groundbreaking ‘Arts in Embassies’ initiative, the first of its kind, which facilitates cultural exchange by showcasing the pioneering works of Emirati artists regionally and internationally, while spotlighting the accomplishments of the UAE’s arts, cultural and creative industries. In addition to hosting a series of dialogue seminars ‘Riwaq Al Fikr’, which convenes decision-makers, intellectuals, diplomats, and prominent international experts, we also spearhead various programmes as part of the Abu Dhabi Festival overseas. These include production collaborations, exclusive commissions, and premieres of both Arab and global works.”



As the region’s premier institution for diplomatic education, the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy offers immersive training programs that cater to different industries, including the culture and arts sector, to equip diplomats with the knowledge, skills, and adaptability needed to excel in today’s dynamic and complex arena. This partnership aligns perfectly with AGDA’s endeavours to work closely with leading local entities to build Emirati leaders in the cultural sector.

Following the signing ceremony, AGDA hosted H.E. Huda Alkhamis in an interactive session of the Diplomatic Majlis, an initiative launched by the Academy last year to create a space for future diplomats to learn from pioneers in the diplomatic field. H.E. Alkhamis shared insights from her personal experience with AGDA students, emphasizing the importance of fostering creativity, culture, and multi-disciplinary arts as she highlighted their role in creating unique opportunities for aspiring diplomats to contribute to the cultural landscape in the UAE and across the region.





