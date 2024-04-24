ALL EPISODES NOW STREAMING! CATCH THE FULL SEASON OF FX’S 'SHŌGUN', EXCLUSIVELY ON DISNEY+!

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Riyadh, KSA – 24 April 2024: Dive into the must-see historical drama that’s captivating audiences worldwide! All episodes of FX’s critically acclaimed series, “Shōgun”, including the epic series finale, are now streaming exclusively on Disney+.



Plus, don’t miss the last chance to stream the first episode for free, and experience what critics are calling ‘a genuine masterpiece’! Available until the end of April, viewers can create a Disney+ account, log in, and watch episode one, with no payment details required.



“Shōgun” is set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. “Lord Yoshii Toranaga”, played by Producer Hiroyuki Sanada, is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him. When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot, “John Blackthorne” (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne’s own enemies.



Toranaga’s and Blackthorne’s fates become inextricably tied to their translator, “Toda Mariko” (Anna Sawai), a mysterious noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line. While serving her lord amidst this fraught political landscape, Mariko must reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her and her duty to her late father.



“Shōgun” features an acclaimed Japanese cast, unprecedented for an American production, including:

• Tadanobu Asano as “Kashigi Yabushige,” a notorious backstabber and close ally of Toranaga

• Hiroto Kanai as “Kashigi Omi,” the young leader of the fishing village where Blackthorne’s ship was found

• Takehiro Hira as “Ishido Kazunari,” a powerful bureaucrat who is Toranaga’s chief rival

• Moeka Hoshi as “Usami Fuji,” a widow who must find a new purpose amidst her lord’s fight

• Tokuma Nishioka as “Toda Hiromatsu,” Toranaga’s trusted general and closest friend

• Shinnosuke Abe as “Toda Hirokatsu” (“Buntaro”), Mariko’s jealous husband

• Yuki Kura as “Yoshii Nagakado,” Toranaga’s brash son with a strong desire to prove himself

• Yuka Kouri as “Kiku,” a courtesan renowned for her artistry throughout Japan

• Fumi Nikaido as “Ochiba no Kata,” the revered mother of the heir who will stop at nothing to put an end to Toranaga and his threat to her son’s power



“Shōgun” is created for television by Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks, with Marks serving as Showrunner and Executive Producer alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Kondo. The series is produced by FX Productions.



Robust parental controls ensure that Disney+ remains a suitable viewing experience for everyone in the family. Subscribers can set access limits on mature content and create PIN-protected profiles alongside the already existing Kids Profiles to give parents and guardians peace of mind.





