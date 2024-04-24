Clear Wave Against PM Modi And CM Vijayan In Kerala, Says Congress

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 24 (IANS) Kerala's opposition Congress-led UDF appeared to be in a buoyant mood as campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls closed in the state on Wednesday with Congress' acting state chief M.M. Hassan claiming that there is a wave against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his party will win all the 20 seats

The state goes to the polls on April 26.

"We want to ask Vijayan if he will resign and seek a fresh mandate if the verdict at the Lok Sabha polls goes against him. State CPI Secretary Binoy Viswan has already said that the verdict will reflect the performance of the Vijayan government. We wish to ask if CPI-M state Secretary M.V. Govindan accepts Viswan's statement," Hassan asked.

Then turning towards PM Modi, Hassan said the people of Kerala will not forget his previous guarantees.

"Petrol for Rs 50 per litre, two crore jobs, and Rs 15 lakhs in the accounts of all were his guarantees earlier. Modi twisted the remarks of 'our' PM Manmohan Singh on how he planned to distribute wealth into one with communal overtures," he said.

Veteran Congress legislator and former state party President Ramesh Chennithala also said with the public campaign coming to a close, there is a massive wave in favour of the Congress-led UDF and it will be a clean sweep by winning all the 20 seats.

"Both Modi and Vijayan, instead of banking on their governments' achievements, turned to attacking Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Modi's attack on the Muslim community is going to be uppermost in their minds. Likewise, the abuse of Rahul Gandhi by a Left legislator here clearly shows the way Vijayan runs the show. The people will give a fitting reply through their votes,” said Chennithala.

In the 2019 polls, the Congress-led UDF won 19 seats and the CPI-M just one.