Missile Attack On Kharkiv Damages Vehicles Of Danish Organization Delivering Humanitarian Aid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The nighttime Russian missile attack on Kharkiv damaged vehicles of the Danish Refugee Council, which were delivering humanitarian aid.

According to Ukrinform, Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of the National Police investigation department in the Kharkiv region, reported this on Facebook .

"At least eight houses and office centers were damaged. Thirty-three vehicles parked nearby were also damaged. Among them are vehicles of the Danish Refugee Council. This organization helps with humanitarian demining and supports temporarily displaced Ukrainians," said Bolvinov.

He emphasized that there was no military facility nearby.











































































"The Russian Federation does not stop violating the laws and customs of war, shelling civilian neighborhoods and destroying people's homes. We do not stop working - we document every such crime," Bolvinov said.

The strike damaged 15 vehicles, said Taras Stomin, a spokesman for the organization.

According to him, these vehicles were used to deliver hygiene products and construction materials to the region's residents.

"This is a significant setback for the organization. We will resume our activities and continue to work. It was a shock to be hit here," Stomin said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of April 24, Russian invaders fired missiles at a residential complex in Kharkiv. According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, six people were injured.

The first photo: Facebook/Sergiy Bolvinov