Ukrainian Forces Repel Five Attacks In Orikhiv Sector, Three More In Krynky Area

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks by Russian invaders in the Orikhiv sector and three more on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

According to Ukrinform, the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram .

"In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers launched five attacks. Two near Staromaiorske and three near Robotyne. They were unsuccessful," the statement said.

On the left bank of the Dnipro River, in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the enemy made three unsuccessful assaults in the area of Krynky, and then retreated to the starting positions.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to take comprehensive measures to hold and strengthen their positions.

The Russian invaders employ artillery shelling, launch air strikes, and deploy a variety of combat drones. The enemy intensified aerial reconnaissance in the operational area. Over the past day, 236 reconnaissance drones were spotted flying over the operational area.

In addition, over the past day, the invaders carried out three air strikes in the Orikhiv sector using two guided bombs and about 20 unguided missiles.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy used nearly 50 unguided missiles.

As reported by Ukrinform, 101 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines yesterday.