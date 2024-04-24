Azerbaijan, EBRD To Boost Green Economy Transition In Years

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport ofAzerbaijan Samir Mammadov, and the Regional Head of the Caucasusfor the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)Alkis Vriennios Drakinos discussed boosting the green economytransition from 2024 through 2029, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportof Azerbaijan.

The parties also discussed the preliminary draft of the newcountry strategy of the bank for Azerbaijan for the above period,including considerations for the transport sector.

"Drakinos informed the Azerbaijani side about the preliminarydraft of the new country strategy of the bank, which reflects thepriorities and goals of Azerbaijan for 2024-2029, including in thefields of digitalization and transport," the ministry noted.

The meeting also hosted an exchange of opinions on facilitatingeconomic diversification through providing greater support toprivate sector management and state-owned enterprises in thetransport sector and expanding regional opportunities.

"During the meeting, Mammadov discussed the work done in thedigitalization and diversification of the transport sector in thecountry, the development of transport corridors, and other issues,as well as existing projects and plans for the future," theinformation stated.

To note, the EBRD actively finances infrastructure projects inAzerbaijan, and mutual cooperation has been successfully developingsince 1992.