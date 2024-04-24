3 explosions damage key bridge in Indian city of Manipur

(MENAFN) Early Wednesday, at least three explosions occurred, damaging a vital bridge in Manipur, a northeastern state in India. The blasts, which occurred in the Kangpokpi district, resulted in multiple craters on the bridge, disrupting vehicular traffic along National Highway-2, which connects Imphal to Dimapur in Nagaland. Fortunately, no casualties were reported from the incident.



Security forces swiftly cordoned off the surrounding areas and initiated searches of nearby bridges as a precautionary measure. Despite these efforts, no group has claimed responsibility for the blasts, leaving the motive behind the attack unclear.



In a separate incident on Monday evening, clashes erupted between village volunteers representing two conflicting communities in Imphal West district. These clashes, characterized by the use of sophisticated firearms, have intensified tensions in the region.



These recent events exacerbate an already tense situation in Manipur, which has been grappling with unrest since May 3 of the previous year. This unrest stemmed from widespread violence during a tribal protest against the inclusion of the non-tribal Meiteis community for scheduled tribe status. The status, aimed at providing socio-economic benefits and opportunities, triggered protests and subsequent violence, leaving the region on edge.

