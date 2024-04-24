Jordan's King Orders Holding Parliamentary Elections Process

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, April 24 (KUNA) -- Jordan's King Abdullah II ordered on Wednesday holding parliamentary elections process in accordance with the first paragraph of article 34 of the constitution in the manner stipulated in the law.

The Royal Hashemite Court said in a statement, the King visited the Independent Election Commission (IEC) and met with its president and board of commissioners to check on preparations to administer and oversee the electoral process.

The King urged the IEC's board of directors, staff to work and ensure a successful and seamless electoral process, emphasizing zero tolerance of any violations, the statement added.

The King stressed that Jordan is embarking on an important stage of political modernization, being part of a new phase of platform-based partisan and parliamentary action.

The statement continued, The King said he directed the government to provide all support to the IEC. (end)

