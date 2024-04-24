Foreign Ministry: Workshop To Enhance Capacity In Preparing Int'l Reports

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 25 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized a workshop to enhance the capacities of relevant entities in preparing international reports related to women's rights within the framework of implementing the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

The Ministry said in a press statement that this two-day workshop is held in cooperation between the Human Rights Department of the ministry -as the head of the Permanent National Committee for preparation and formulation of national reports on human rights- and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), with the participation of several government entities.

The workshop constitutes an important step in Kuwait's path towards achieving equality and enhancing women's rights on national and international levels in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Goal 5 which is related to achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls to realize their full potential.

The workshop aims to improve the quality and accuracy of national reports on the implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action and provide an ideal opportunity for exchanging experiences and expertise among various relevant entities in Kuwait, ministries, and government institutions.

The statement pointed out that Kuwait is one of the leading countries in fulfilling its international commitments by regularly submitting its national reports. (end)

ajr













MENAFN24042024000071011013ID1108133136