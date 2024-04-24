Iran prepares for Russian payment system to boost economic ties

(MENAFN) Iran is reportedly laying the groundwork to embrace a Russian alternative to major international credit card systems, aiming to bolster economic ties between the two nations. According to media reports, Iran is preparing to accept Russian Mir debit and credit cards in the coming months, with plans already underway to establish the necessary financial infrastructure for this transition. This move underscores the ongoing efforts to strengthen economic cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.



Mohsen Rahimi, the trade attaché from Tehran’s embassy in Moscow, highlighted that while preparations for the technical infrastructure are underway, the full implementation of the Mir system will require some time. This initiative reflects the deepening economic partnership between Russia and Iran, which has gained momentum amid Western sanctions. Trade between the two countries reached $4 billion last year, signaling significant potential for further expansion, particularly in sectors like manufacturing, mechanical engineering, and transport.



Mikhail Khachaturyan, an associate professor at the Financial University in Moscow, noted that testing of the Mir system in Iran could commence by the end of summer or the beginning of autumn. This move aligns with Iran's recent inclusion in the BRICS economic group, marking a logical progression in bilateral cooperation.



Tatiana Monaghan, secretary-general of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), emphasized the strategic significance of launching Mir in Iran, following the completion of preliminary settlements announced at the Kazan Forum last year. Additionally, Iran and Russia have agreed to integrate the Mir system with its Iranian counterpart, Shetab, to facilitate smoother transactions between the two countries.

MENAFN24042024000045015839ID1108133022