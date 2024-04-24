Iran to host ISBE 2024 on Qeshm island in May

(MENAFN) Iran’s Ministry of Agriculture has announced the upcoming First Iran Sea-Based Economy International Matchmaking Event (ISBE 2024), scheduled to take place from May 14 to 16, 2024, on the southern Iranian island of Qeshm. This event is poised to serve as a platform for fostering collaboration and exploring opportunities within the maritime economy, with a focus on sustainable development and economic growth.



Drawing on extensive studies conducted on maritime economy dynamics, regulations, and challenges, ISBE 2024 aims to catalyze value creation and innovation in sea-based industries. By bringing together key stakeholders from governmental and non-governmental sectors, the event seeks to align strategies and policies for advancing maritime development initiatives.



Organized jointly by the Supreme Council of Marine Industries of Iran and the Qeshm Free Zone, ISBE 2024 will feature a series of specialized meetings and panels. Iranian companies will have the opportunity to engage with their international counterparts, fostering collaboration in diverse areas such as combined transportation, maritime logistics, shipbuilding, oil and gas exploration, port services, customs, fisheries, tourism, and marine recreation.



The event is expected to facilitate multilateral cooperation and knowledge exchange among industry stakeholders, paving the way for strategic partnerships and innovative solutions in the sea-based economy. Through interactive discussions and networking sessions, participants will explore avenues for mutual growth and explore new avenues for sustainable development in Iran’s maritime sector.

MENAFN24042024000045015839ID1108133020