Baku Ranks Third Among Fastest Growing Cities With FDI In 2023

Ulviyya Shahin

Baku took third place in the list of the fastest growing citieswith Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in 2023, Azernews reports, citing FDI Intelligence.

“Ranked third was Azerbaijan's capital Baku, which last yearrecorded its highest number of FDI projects since 2017. Alongsideseveral logistics FDI projects, Hungary-based Hell Group plans toinvest $211 million into an aluminum beverage can plant in thecity's Alat Free Economic Zone,” reads the report.

The leading city for FDI growth in 2023 was the university hubof Mannheim in southwest Germany, where a number of existinginvestors like pharma giant Roche have decided to expand theirpresence.

Craiova, the city home to carmaker Ford in Romania, had thesecond highest growth of FDI, largely due to a 125 million eurosshopping center built by NEPI Rockcastle, which attracted severalforeign-branded retail stores.