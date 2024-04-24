Ukraine Gets EUR 1.5B From EU Under Ukraine Facility Program

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, the European Commission transferred EUR 1.5 billion to Ukraine within the framework of the Ukrainian Facility worth a total of EUR 50 billion, set up in the EU's multi-year budget.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, reported this via X , Ukrinform saw.

"Ukraine is carrying a heavy burden on its shoulders for all of us. Today, we disburse an additional €1.5 bn, under the €50 bn Ukraine Facility. This is vital to keep Ukraine's state & services running, while it fights back the aggressor. Europe remains united and resolute," she emphasized.

As reported, during an extraordinary meeting on February 1, 2024, the European Council decided to create the Ukraine Facility in the amount of EUR 50 billion within the multi-year EU budget. Payments under the program are conditioned by the fulfillment of the provisions of the so-called Ukraine Plan, which provides for efforts to reform and rebuild the country.

In March, the EU already paid Ukraine transitional financing in the amount of EUR 4.5 billion. After the tranche paid today, the aid that the EU has already provided for Ukraine under the new financing program amounts to EUR 6 billion.

The total amount of EU financial assistance for Ukraine and its people in the period from February 2022 reached EUR 98.5 billion.