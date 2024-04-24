Movement Of Russian Equipment To North Of Donetsk Region Spotted In Temporarily Occupied Mariupol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, an active movement of occupiers' military equipment to the north of the Donetsk region was recorded.

This was announced on Telegram by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, Ukrinform reported.

"We continue to record active movement to the north of the Donetsk region through Mariupol. Yesterday it was moving actively from Novoazovsk," Andriushchenko wrote.

According to him, the movement of the invaders' equipment from Berdiansk slowed down.

Andriushchenko noted that after the explosions, the occupiers were actively moving warehouses, as expected. In his opinion, this is a direct indication "of the security assessment by the Russians."

As reported earlier, in March, the movement of enemy tracked military vehicles towards Berdiansk and Rozivka was recorded in occupied Mariupol.