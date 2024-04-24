Kuwait Amir Returns Home Following Amman Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation returned home on Wednesday following a state visit to Jordan. His Highness the Amir's accompanying delegation comprised Minister of Finance, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Anwar Ali Al-Mudhaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and senior officials of the Amiri Diwan. (end) mt

