White House criticizes ‘anti-Sematic’ demonstrators at universities campuses

(MENAFN) The White House condemned an “alarming surge of anti-Semitism” at United States university campuses in a declaration on Sunday, against the setting of an mounting pro-Palestine demonstration at Columbia University in New York. No less than 100 humans have been detained on or close to the campus at Columbia since student protests started on Wednesday.



Demonstrators have built scores of tents in front of the college, requesting that it boycott Israel-associated firms also openly ask for a ceasefire in Gaza. The death toll in the Palestinian territory since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7 has surpassed 34,000, in line with Gaza’s Health Ministry.



In a media conference on Sunday, the White House condemned the supposed requests for violence towards Jews in educational institutes, communities, also online. “This blatant anti-Semitism is reprehensible and dangerous – and it has absolutely no place on college campuses, or anywhere in the country,” the declaration stated. The New York City Police Department has detained 108 humans for trespassing after they refused to leave the makeshift encampment at Columbia. Students were among those detained, also have gotten suspension notices from the collage, a news agency has stated.



Rabbi Elie Buechler assured to a news agency that he had reached out to around 300 Jewish students, advising them to avoid the campus while the demonstration is ongoing. Colleges in the United States as well as elsewhere have come out in a show of solidarity with the demonstrators at Columbia.

