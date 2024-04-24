Biden pledges to continue weaponizing Ukraine

(MENAFN) Following the Senate's approval of a significant foreign aid package, President Joe Biden has promised to promptly sign the legislation and resume the supply of weapons and equipment to Ukraine. The aid package, totaling USD95 billion, with USD61 billion allocated for Ukraine, received strong bipartisan support in a 79-18 vote on Tuesday. Biden expressed his intention to swiftly send assistance to Ukraine this week, emphasizing the urgency of supporting Kiev in its conflict against Moscow.



The aid package is expected to include a range of military equipment, such as air defense munitions, artillery rounds, armored vehicles, and various other weapons. While specific details of the package have not been confirmed by the Pentagon, unnamed United States officials have indicated that some items could be shipped within days, while others may take longer to deliver.



While the Pentagon has not officially confirmed the readiness of the new aid package, press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder noted that the United States military is prepared to respond quickly to Ukraine's urgent needs. The assistance is likely to focus on bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities, including air defense systems and ammunition, in line with the country's most pressing requirements.

