(MENAFN) A senior United States military intelligence official has provided insights suggesting that in the event of a hypothetical conflict between the United States and China, the American military would likely emerge victorious, albeit with significant casualties. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official outlined the strengths and weaknesses of both nations' military capabilities during a background briefing with reporters.



According to the official, while China boasts advanced fighter aircraft such as the J-20, its ability to effectively employ military systems at speed and scale remains a challenge due to the lack of personnel with combat experience within the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). In contrast, the United States military possesses extensive combat experience, which could give it a decisive edge in a potential conflict scenario.



The briefing highlighted the United States military's confidence in its superior capabilities compared to China's evolving arsenal. Despite acknowledging the development of the Chinese H-20 stealth bomber, the official downplayed its effectiveness in comparison to existing American aircraft such as the B-2 and the forthcoming B-21.



The Pentagon's ongoing efforts to modernize the United States military reflect a proactive approach to potential future threats, particularly in light of Chinese President Xi Jinping's perceived belief in the inevitability of a conflict with the United States. The official emphasized the importance of preparedness and vigilance, cautioning against underestimating the capabilities of potential adversaries.



The assessment provided by the military intelligence official underscores the strategic considerations driving United States defense policy in the face of evolving geopolitical dynamics. As tensions between the United States and China persist, the analysis offers valuable insights into the military calculus shaping United States national security strategy.

MENAFN24042024000045015687ID1108132586