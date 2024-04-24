America assures nation submarine deal will not trigger arms race

(MENAFN) In response to growing concerns raised by Pacific nations about the AUKUS pact, a senior United States official has sought to reassure nations in the region that the agreement does not pose a risk of triggering an arms race. Bonnie Jenkins, the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, addressed these concerns during a briefing on Tuesday, emphasizing that the trilateral pact between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia is not intended to escalate tensions or fuel militarization in the region.



The AUKUS scheme, which involves the provision of nuclear-propelled submarines to Australia, has prompted questions from countries like Cambodia, a close ally of China, regarding the potential destabilization it could bring to the region. Jenkins responded to these concerns by stating that the pact, established in 2021, is not aimed at fostering arms races but rather at enhancing Australia's maritime capabilities for defensive purposes.



She emphasized that Australia does not intend to develop nuclear weapons and that the submarines provided under the agreement would not be capable of carrying or deploying nuclear armaments. Jenkins underscored that any attempt by Australia to weaponize the submarines would render the vessels inoperable.



However, criticism of the AUKUS deal has extended beyond concerns about nuclear proliferation. Critics, including Russia, have raised apprehensions that the pact is a means for the United States to extend its military influence in the Pacific region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently expressed deep concerns about the pact, suggesting that it could evolve into a military bloc, exacerbating tensions in an already volatile global environment.



Lavrov's remarks underscore the broader geopolitical implications of the AUKUS pact and its potential to further escalate tensions between nuclear states. The United States official's efforts to address concerns about the agreement highlight the delicate balance of regional dynamics in the Pacific and the need for diplomatic reassurances to mitigate anxieties surrounding the AUKUS pact.

