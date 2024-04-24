Israeli Occupation Forces Commit Massacres In Gaza, Resulting In High Casualties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Apr. 24 (Petra) - The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported six separate massacres by the Israeli occupation, resulting in 79 casualties killed and 86 injured admitted to hospitals within the last 24 hours.In its daily report on casualties due to the continuous Israeli aggression over the past 201 days in Gaza, the ministry stated that some victims remain trapped under rubble and in areas inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense teams.It noted that the total toll of the Israeli aggression since October 7th has reached 34,262 fatalities and 77,229 injuries.