Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, Successfully Treats A 60-Year-Old From Bangladesh For Carcinoma Lung

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 22nd April, Hyderabad, India :Yashoda Hospitals Hitech City, renowned for its excellence in healthcare, recently achieved a significant milestone by successfully treating Mr. Md Obaidur Rahman Dawn, a 60-year-old male patient from Bangladesh, for carcinoma lung stage III A with chest wall infiltration.



Mr. Dawn was admitted to Yashoda Hospitals on 9th November 2023 under the care of Dr. Deleep Kumar Gudipudi, Sr. Consultant Radiation Oncologist. His diagnosis revealed carcinoma lung stage III A with chest wall infiltration, presenting a complex medical challenge.



Dr. Gudipudi, reflecting on the case, stated, "Mr. Dawn's condition required a comprehensive treatment approach, involving radical chemoradiation. We meticulously planned and executed the treatment, ensuring the best possible outcome for the patient."



The treatment plan included radical radiotherapy with MRgRT (Magnetic Resonance-guided Radiation Therapy) technique, combined with concurrent chemotherapy. Mr. Dawn underwent external beam radiotherapy to the left lung and involved mediastinal LN, receiving a total dose of 60 Gy in 30 fractions over the course of several weeks.



After a successful treatment journey, Mr. Dawn is now discharged from Yashoda Hospitals in stable condition. Commenting on his experience, Mr. Dawn expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am deeply thankful to the team at Yashoda Hospitals for their exceptional care and expertise. The support and treatment I received have given me hope and a new lease on life."



Yashoda Hospitals continues to uphold its commitment to providing world-class healthcare services, catering to the diverse medical needs of patients from around the globe.



About Yashoda Group

Yashoda Group of Hospitals has been providing quality healthcare for 3 decades for people with diverse medical needs. Under astute leadership and strong management, Yashoda Group of Hospitals has evolved as a center of excellence in medicine providing the highest quality standards of medical treatment. Guided by the needs of patients and delivered by perfectly combined revolutionary technology even for rare and complex procedures, the Yashoda Group hosts medical expertise and advanced procedures by offering sophisticated diagnostic and therapeutic care in virtually every specialty and subspecialty of medicine and surgery. Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad has 4 independent hospitals in Somajiguda, Secunderabad, Malakpet and Hitech city with 4000 beds. With a constant and relentless emphasis on quality, excellence in service, empathy, Yashoda Group provides world-class healthcare services at affordable costs.



