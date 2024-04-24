Nvidia's Five-Year Investment Return Hit Over 1,700%, 7x more than Apple's and 18x more than Amazon's

(MENAFN- clickoutmedia) The US chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) is having another fantastic year. After ending 2023 as the best S&P 500 performer, with a whopping 236% gain, the AI giant added over one trillion dollars to its stock value in Q1, or 15% more than in the entire 2023. The company's 2024 price rally has brought investors 70% gains. However, its five-year investment return is even more impressive.

According to data presented by Stocklytics.com, Nvidia's five-year investment return hit a whopping 1,700%, seven times more than Apple's and eighteen times more than Amazon's.

A $1,000 Investment in NVDA Five Years Ago Would be Worth Over $18,000 Today

Ever since revealing how much it expects to profit from the rise of artificial intelligence, Nvidia's stock has been on a meteoric rise. Last year, the US chipmaker added almost $880 billion to its stock value, rising from $359 billion in January to over $1.1 trillion in December. While this is quite an impressive gain, the company managed to outdo it in the first three months of 2024 after adding more than one trillion dollars to its market cap.

Although many investors are questioning whether Nvidia stock is in a bubble, its strong fundamentals and growth potential show it`s on a stable path, and those who have invested in it have seen quite impressive gains. According to Stocklytics data, Nvidia's five-year investment return hit over 1,700%, much more than any other tech giant.

Assuming an investor bought $1,000 worth of Nvidia stocks in April 2019, they would have picked up 22 stocks priced at around $46. Since then, NVDA's price has jumped more than eighteen times and hit $846 last week, turning that $1,000 investment into $18,200.

Nvidia's five-year investment return is even more impressive when compared to other tech giants. The world's most valuable car producer and AI giant, Tesla (TSLA), has the second-highest investment return in five years of 723%, or more than twice less than Nvidia. Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) stocks brought around 240% gains to their investors in the same period. Meta, Alphabet (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN) follow with 181%, 154%, and 92% gains, respectively.

More than $2 Trillion Added to the Nvidia's Stock Value in Five Years

Besides bringing impressive profits to its investors, Nvidia's stock price rally has helped the company add more than $2 trillion to its stock value in the past five years. Statistics show the US tech giant's market cap stood at around $113.7 billion in April 2019. Since then, this figure has jumped more than eighteen times, reaching over $2.1 trillion last week.

This impressive growth has turned Nvidia into the third-largest tech company in the world by market cap, ahead of Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms and right behind the industry's giants, Microsoft and Apple.





