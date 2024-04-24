Rada Votes To Increase Number Of Border Guards By 15K

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed legislation on increasing the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine by 15,000 servicemen.

That's according to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos), Ukrinform reports.

He specified that legislative initiative No. 11091 saw support from 327 lawmakers.

As noted in the bill's memo, the purpose of the law is to form and increase combat reserves of the State Border Guard Service as part of the Defense Forces and to ensure combat readiness of the force in the post-war period to maintain control of the internationally recognized borders and to adequately respond to existing and potential threats to national security.

The law amends Clause 1 of Chapter IX (Final Provisions) of the Law on the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine regarding the increase of the total number of military personnel by 15,000.

The total number of the State Border Guard Service personnel within a year from the date of termination or abolition of martial law shall be capped at 75,000, including up to 67,000 military personnel.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on March 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi agreed on further steps toward reforming the State Border Guard Service, which include an increase in the number of border guards, including for the long-term protection of borders in the post-war period.

Photo: Uzhhorod City Council