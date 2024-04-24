Zelensky On Weapons Supplies: Speed Main Thing Now

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the main thing now is the speed of implementation of agreements with partners on the supply of weapons for Ukrainian soldiers.

He stated this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.



"The main thing now is speed. The speed of implementing agreements with partners on the supply of weapons for our soldiers. The speed of overcoming all Russian schemes to circumvent sanctions. The speed of finding political solutions to protect lives from Russian terror," Zelensky emphasized.

According to him, every leader who does not waste time is a lifesaver. Every state that knows how to act quickly protects the rules-based world order.

Zelensky also thanked everyone in the world who is helping Ukrainians restore normal life after the Russian strikes. "I thank everyone who helps our soldiers defend the cities and villages of Ukraine from Russian evil," he added.

, Shmyhal thank US Senate for passing aid package for Ukrain

As reported by Ukrinform, the upper house of the U.S. Congress on Tuesday passed H.R. 815, a bill that provides assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, as well as a response to other challenges to U.S. national security.

The total amount of foreign aid is $95 billion, including more than $60 billion for Ukraine.