We Are Ready To Support Businesses Starting Operations In Azerbaijan: KOBIA

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency under theMinistry of Economy is ready to provide support to businesssubjects who want to start operations in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of KOBIA,said this at the Azerbaijan-Bashkirstan Business Forum held inBaku.

He emphasized that there are prospects for the development ofrelations between Azerbaijan and Bashkortostan: "We are activelycooperating with the Russian Trade Mission in Azerbaijan, theRussian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The purpose of thiscooperation is to promote business initiatives of entrepreneurs,create favorable conditions for business cooperation and ensurenecessary coordination."

He recalled that he remembers well the visit of the delegationof Bashkortostan to the Agency in February 2022: "We initiallydiscussed opportunities for cooperation in the field of SMEs,interaction with the relevant departments of Bashkortostan,organization of potential joint events, exchange of information inthe field of investment."

O. Mammadov said that KOBIA considers it important to maintainrelations with the regions of the Russian Federation and direct B2Brelations: "We see future prospects of interaction at theinstitutional level, as well as in the format of providingpermanent networking for businessmen."