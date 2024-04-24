FLOKI Now Listed On Europe’s Leading Neobank Revolut

(MENAFN- Pressat) FLOKI Is Now Listed On Europe’s Leading Neobank Revolut With 40 Million Users

Floki, the world’s biggest success story, has recently been added to fintech platform Revolut, one of Europe's leading neobanks and retail trading applications.

The new listing on Revolut will allow its more than 40 million users across over 150 countries to purchase Floki using various fiat currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, and US Dollar among others.

This development comes as part of Floki's ongoing efforts to expand its presence globally.

Adding to its string of successes, Floki has also become a hot topic on X. FLOKI is currently trending on X, drawing even more attention to its latest milestones.

Earlier this year, Floki became the official cryptocurrency partner for the World Table Tennis Championship held in South Korea.

Additionally, Floki has integrated with Binance Pay, permitting merchants to accept the token as a form of payment.

Just a month prior in March, Floki announced a key partnership with Carbon Browser, a rapidly growing Web3 browser with more than seven million downloads. The collaboration aims to put Floki in front of an audience that is both large and technologically inclined, with Carbon Browser boasting approximately 62,500 users who are active on a daily basis.





