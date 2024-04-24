RECORD QUARTER AND MONTH FOR NICKEL DIGITAL’S DIVERSIFIED ALPHA FUND

(MENAFN- Perceptiona) London-based Nickel Digital Asset Management (Nickel), Europe’s leading regulated and award-winning digital assets hedge fund manager, has delivered a record quarterly performance by its flagship Diversified Alpha Fund.

Data from BarclayHedge shows the fund achieved a net 11.0% return in the first quarter of 2024, as compared to 0.6% return of the HFRX RV Global Multi-Strategy Index over the same period.

The record quarterly performance was fueled partly by a net 5.3% return in March alone, which became another record month driven by an exceptional mix of volatility, expanding trading volumes, and high dispersion across crypto assets traded by Nickel.

The recent performance was built on the solid foundation of 20.1% performance last year, data shows. The fund was launched in February 2021 and has returned a net of 41.0% since inception.

Nickel oversees $180 million across several funds. Its Diversified Alpha Fund wraps a portfolio of attractive but hard-to-access and capacity-constrained strategies into a single, investible fund with a historical volatility of 8.5%. It is designed to generate non-correlated solid returns in constructive environments while protecting capital in challenging markets.

The fund runs fully systematic strategies ranging from statistical arbitrage, relative value, and funding arbitrage to momentum and mean reversion. It is underpinned by robust proprietary risk management systems allowing for 24/7/365 real-time risk controls.





