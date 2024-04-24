MBRHE launches “DecoBuild 2024” on May 16

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Dubai, April 23, 2024

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) will be hosting "DecoBuild 2024," the foremost exhibition for Decoration, Interior Design, and Building Materials in the UAE, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 16 to May 19.

The four-day event is one of the most significant exhibitions devoted to decoration, interior design, construction materials, and building solutions. It also seeks to support and serve beneficiaries of housing-related services.

With the largest-ever participation, this year's exhibition, "DecoBuild 2024," draws a distinguished array of exhibitors, including government authorities and institutions within the housing sector, alongside prominent companies specializing in construction materials, contracting, decoration, engineering consultancy, and interior design, as well as financial institutions. Additionally, the event showcases leading industry experts in interior decorations, landscaping, furniture, kitchens, lighting, elevators, ceramics, and smart home services.

The exhibition offers visitors a unique opportunity to stay updated of the latest products, emerging trends, and innovations in the realms of decoration, design, and construction materials. Top local and international companies and manufacturers, known for their expertise in design and construction, are presenting these products and services. They aim to meet the needs of everyone eager to discover the latest trends and best practices in this dynamic industry.

A leading platform for housing development and sustainability

Haitham Al Khaja, Director of Communication and Marketing at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, claimed that “DecoBuild 2024” is a testament to the continued momentum and success the exhibition has achieved in its previous editions.

He highlighted that the exhibition has cemented its status as a key platform for enhancing development and sustainability in the housing sector, offering an exceptional opportunity for both individuals and businesses to connect, network, and share expertise in the fields of construction, design, engineering consultancy, and building materials.

DecoBuild reflects the MBRHE’s pioneering efforts and commitment to implement the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai (May God protect him), to develop a citizen-centric housing ecosystem and provide suitable housing that meets the Emirati family’s needs and modern life requirements.

Recognizing housing as a fundamental pillar for achieving domestic stability and community prosperity, these efforts further enhance Dubai's status as a global hub for innovation in housing and design.

Al Khaja pointed out that “Decobuild 2024” significantly contributes to achieving the MBRHE’s vision and strategy aimed at enhancing residential stability in the emirate of Dubai.

It's also a chance to bring in a diverse range of global and local companies renowned for their innovative and efficient building solutions. These solutions simplify the decision-making process for those seeking housing options, highlighting the crucial role of the private sector in supporting the housing industry.

Furthermore, the exhibition emphasizes the importance of innovation in construction and design industry, showcasing the initiatives undertaken by Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MRHE) to support all efforts and endeavors to provide suitable housing for all citizens.

Since its launch in 2017 in Dubai, the “DecoBuild” exhibition has become the go-to event for thousands of people eager to explore a wide range of housing construction-related products, services, and practical solutions in a user-friendly format. What's more, it provides a valuable opportunity for direct interaction with both governmental and private real estate financing entities, including housing support funds and banks.

This year's DecoBuild introduces a groundbreaking addition: a Chinese pavilion, where over 30 diverse companies present state-of-the-art solutions in building materials, sustainable housing systems, and furnishings.

This strategic addition underscores the organizers' commitment to continuously enhancing the exhibition and providing visitors with insights into the latest housing developments and trends in this vital sector of the housing industry.

Decobuild receives sponsorship from a consortium of esteemed government authorities and organizations deeply entrenched in the housing sector. These include the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme (SZHP), Dubai Municipality, Dubai’s, Sharjah Municipality, the Sharjah Department of Housing, and the UAE Society of Engineers. This collaborative effort underscores a commitment to advancing the housing industry and fostering innovation and excellence within the sector.

With the generous support of Dubai Trade Centre, serving as the event's host venue, and in partnership with "Blanco Interior Design," a strategic ally, Decobuild 2024 is set to unfold from Thursday, May 16, to Sunday, May 19, 2024, at the prestigious Dubai World Trade Center.





