Palestinian Woman Shot Dead By Israeli Occuption In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 24 (KUNA) -- A 20-year-old Palestinian woman was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday near the village of Beit Ainun, north of Al-Khalil (Hebron) in the West Bank.

The 20-year-old woman, Maimouna Abdel Hamid, was fatally shot in the head by Israeli occupation soldiers north of Al-Khalil (Hebron), the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli occupation army radio claimed that a Palestinian woman was shot dead by one of the soldiers after she attempted to carry out a stabbing attack.

According to a statement by the Palestinian Ministry, the number of martyrs in the West Bank since the seventh of last October has reached 488 martyrs, including 122 children, five women, five elderly people, as well as 10 prisoners inside the occupation prisons. (end)

ng









MENAFN24042024000071011013ID1108132355