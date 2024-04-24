VOX Cinemas Unveils New Premium THEATRE Following Complete Transformation

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



The newly reimagined THEATRE boasts an exclusive private Lounge, cutting-edge technology, unparalleled comfort and a new gourmet F&B menu

Major renovation underscores VOX Cinemas' commitment to invest in and enhance its existing portfolio and complements the upgrade of all its auditoriums at Mall of the Emirates Further transformations will be unveiled over the next two years across VOX Cinemas' flagship destinations in other markets.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: VOX Cinemas has redefined the luxury cinema experience with the reopening of THEATRE at Mall of the Emirates following a complete transformation. The reimagined THEATRE, which has been meticulously designed with audiences in mind and promises to deliver an elevated guest experience, marks another milestone in VOX Cinemas' renovation and underscores its commitment to invest in and enhance its existing portfolio.

“Cinemagoing is about more than just watching a movie. For decades, it has captivated audiences by bringing them together to enjoy a shared experience. As consumer preferences and technology continue to evolve, innovating and reimagining the cinematic experience has an increasingly significant role in maintaining a competitive advantage and fostering audience engagement”, said Ignace Lahoud, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment.

He added,“THEATRE at Mall of the Emirates represents the next generation in luxury cinema and underscores VOX Cinemas' commitment to push the boundaries and set a new benchmark in entertainment excellence. Over the next two years, our strategic priority is to continue to invest in our portfolio across the region and provide our valued guests with a best-in-class theatrical and immersive experience that simply cannot be replicated at home.”

THEATRE guests can enjoy access to the exclusive Private Lounge, which features a range of stylish seating options, a billiards table and shuffleboard, making it the perfect place to socialize or savour a meal before or after showtime. The new-look Private Lounge has a laid-back luxury design and the décor draws inspiration from the world of cinema with film memorabilia and walls adorned with digital posters from iconic movies.

All four auditoriums have undergone an extensive renovation and feature state-of-the-art updates that enhance both comfort and functionality. In response to customer feedback, THEATRE has been fully furnished with enhanced seats and additional leg room. There is also the choice of single, double or group (4) seating configurations complete with plush blankets and pillows, wireless chargers, swivel tables, personal lighting and privacy screens between the armrest of neighbouring guests.

THEATRE also boasts the latest cutting-edge technology including new large format cinema screens, 4K Laser Projectors and Dolby Atmos Sound providing stunning visuals and crystal-clear audio for a truly immersive experience.

To complement the luxury cinematic experience, VOX Cinemas' in-house chefs have designed a diverse gourmet menu. To ensure minimal disruption during the movie, guests can order at the touch of a button without having to leave the comfort of their seats.

In addition to the transformation of THEATRE, VOX Cinemas has been elevating the overall customer experience at Mall of the Emirates through various touchpoints. Earlier this year, VOX Cinemas upgraded its Standard experience to Premier, which promises movie-lovers unrivalled comfort and the latest A/V technology. Guests can choose from gliders or reclining seats for the perfect viewing angle and enjoy life-like visuals with state-of-the-art laser projectors. Following the completion of the renovation of Mall of the Emirates, VOX Cinemas will roll out enhancements across its flagship destinations in other markets across the region.