BJP MP's Wife To Contest Against Him From UP's Etawah

(MENAFN- IANS) Etawah (Uttar Pradesh), April 24 (IANS) BJP candidate from Etawah and sitting MP, Ram Shankar Katheria, has landed in an uncomfortable situation.

His wife Mridula Katheria has also filed her nomination papers against her husband as an Independent candidate.

Ram Shankar Katheria filed his nomination from Etawah Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday.

It may be recalled that in 2019 also, Mridula Katheria had filed the nomination against her husband, but later withdrew her name.

Talking to reporters after filing her nomination papers, Mridula Katheria said,“There is democracy in the country. Here everyone is free. Anyone can contest elections here. We are standing against my husband and he is standing against me. This is an election and everyone is free to contest here.”

When asked whether she would withdraw her nomination this time too, she replied that she had not filed her papers to withdraw from the fray.

It is noteworthy that Ram Shankar Katheria is contesting from the Etawah Lok Sabha seat for the third time as a BJP candidate. He has also been a Union minister in the Modi government.