SAP Appoints New Managing Director for Kuwait

(MENAFN- Wallis Public Relations) KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait — 23 April, 2024 — Global technology company SAP has announced the appointment of Eng. Sundus Bushahri as Managing Director for its Kuwait operations. With more than 15 years of experience gained at large multinationals and Fortune 500 companies, Bushahri will lead her team in supporting Kuwait’s ambitious digitalization and workforce training agenda, helping companies to leverage the enormous potential of cloud computing and business AI.



“Kuwait is a highly significant growth market for SAP – one that is rapidly embracing digital transformation and working towards the creation of a sustainable workforce equipped with the skills needed for a thriving digital economy. Sundus Bushahri has a deep understanding of global operations and firsthand knowledge of Kuwaiti culture, making her the ideal person to lead SAP’s support of these national goals,” said Ahmed AlFaifi, Senior Vice President of SAP Middle East and Africa – North, to whom Bushahri will report directly. “With her technical expertise, extensive market knowledge and natural leadership abilities, Sundus will lead her team in supporting the public and private sector adoption of new technologies, while also promoting the training and development of the Kuwaiti workforce.”



Immediately prior to her promotion, Bushahri was Vice President of Business Development and Sales for SAP Kuwait. In this diverse role she created tailored solutions for enterprises in the public and private sectors, while also building strong strategic relationships with SAP clients and partners.



Commenting on her new role, Bushahri said, “As a proud Kuwaiti, I am grateful for this opportunity to help support the country’s ambitious digital agenda. Our Kuwaiti public and private sectors have demonstrated a willingness to embrace digital transformation in a way that will ensure we remain at the forefront of new technological developments. In addition to helping companies leverage emerging technologies such as Business AI, my team and I will also continue to support education initiatives to develop Kuwaiti’s diverse technology talents.”





