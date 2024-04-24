Stellantis to Announce First Quarter 2024 Shipments and Revenues on April 30

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 22, 2024 - Stellantis N.V. announced today that its First Quarter 2024 Shipments and Revenues will be released on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

A live webcast and conference call of the First Quarter 2024 Shipments and Revenues will begin at 2:00 p.m. CEST / 8:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

The related press release and presentation materials are expected to be posted under the Investors section of the Company’s corporate website () at approximately 8:00 a.m. CEST / 2:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Details for accessing the live webcast and conference call are already available under the Investors section of the corporate website. For those unable to participate in the live session, a recorded replay will be accessible following the event.





