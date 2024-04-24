WestJet Cargo Strengthens International Network with Resumed Calgary to Paris-CDG Service

(MENAFN- Lemon Queen) WestJet Cargo is pleased to announce the strengthening of its flights between Calgary and Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG). This route, operating 5-7 times weekly, underscores WestJet Cargo's commitment to expanding its footprint in Europe and enhancing service efficiency through strategic hubs.



Paris CDG acts as a central hub, enabling WestJet Cargo to connect with various destinations across Europe using multiple modes of transport. This connectivity is bolstered by the strong partnership with ECS Group, whose expertise in logistics and network capabilities has been vital in overcoming transportation challenges and optimizing cargo routes. The route supports a diverse cargo base with a payload capacity of 18 tons, feeding and de-feeding various locations in France and beyond.



Kirsten de Bruijn, Executive Vice President of Cargo at WestJet, highlighted the strategic developments: "Our expansion into European markets through the Paris hub is a key part of our growth strategy. ECS Group's technological support and network have been indispensable in enhancing our service capabilities, allowing us to pursue new opportunities in additional European countries."



Jean Ceccaldi, Managing Director of Aero Cargo France - subsidiary of ECS Group, commented on the technology integration: "We're proud to support WestJet Cargo with our Quantum e-quotation system and Apollo business intelligence platform. These tools enable efficient management of cargo capacities and market analysis, supporting WestJet Cargo's goals of technological excellence and enhanced service delivery."



The commitment to sustainability also plays a role in this partnership, with both companies working to integrate sustainable practices into their operations, reflecting their dedication to environmental stewardship.



As WestJet Cargo continues to grow, the airline remains focused on providing high-quality, efficient, and technologically advanced cargo services to meet the dynamic needs of its global customers.





