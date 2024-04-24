Internshala launches Grand Summer Internship Fair (GSIF) - 2024

(MENAFN- Internshala) Internshala, the career-tech platform has launched its flagship initiative, the Grand Summer Internship Fair (GSIF) - 2024. Under this initiative, the platform is bringing 50,000+ summer internship opportunities for the students of India. The interested students will be able to apply to the opportunities by 30th April 2024.



Under GSIF-2024, 5000+ companies including big brands, small and medium enterprises, and startups are hiring summer interns from various educational backgrounds. The internship seekers can choose the opportunities fitting to their interest and skill-set from a pool of over 50,000 opportunities including in-office, work-from-home, part-time, international internships, and internships with pre-placement offers.



The initiative brings summer internships across diverse profiles including but not limited to marketing, law, digital marketing, programming, video editing & making, web development, Python development, content writing, sales, human resources, business development, social media marketing, data analytics, teaching, operations, product management, graphic design, accounting, and finance.



Moreover, in addition to internship completion certificates, all the internships under GSIF-2024 come with an assured stipend. The aspiring students stand a chance to earn as high as ₹1,00,000 per month. The duration of internships could range between 2 weeks to 6 months.



On launching the Grand Summer Internship Fair, the founder and CEO of Internshala said, “It is indisputable that internships have become an integral part of a student’s career journey. While internships are being actively pursued by students across the year, the summer months remain the most sought-after time to pursue internships. Owing to this demand for summer internships, at Internshala, we bring a range of exciting summer internships under our flagship initiative - the Grand Summer Internship Fair. This year, we bring 50,000+ meaningful summer internship opportunities across various profiles and from diverse industries to cater to the internship seekers in India.”





MENAFN24042024006078013233ID1108132236