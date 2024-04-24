Thuraya signs agreement with CYSEC to offer powerful satellite encryption and cybersecurity solution

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 23 April 2024: Thuraya Telecommunications Company (Thuraya), the mobile satellite services subsidiary of the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC, has partnered with CYSEC to provide enhanced cybersecurity and encryption protection to its existing data service customers.



The partnership was unveiled during the Satellite 2024 conference held in Washington D.C. and will be a game-changer for sectors that require safe, secure, and reliable data services protected from potential risk of loss. Under the agreement, Thuraya will now bundle CYSEC’s ARCA SATCOM solution as part of its existing data services plan, thereby enhancing its offerings for customers that require the highest level of cyber protection.



Thuraya has already certified the solution over its network, noting that it is also certified by the Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) authority in the USA.



CYSEC has designed ARCA SATCOM specifically for satellite data communications. The solution provides performance enhanced capabilities for data users by integrating cutting-edge encryption technologies. This feature reinforces Thuraya's network, empowering seamless transmission and reception of encrypted data without compromising connectivity or performance. The offering of constant and uninterrupted connectivity is of critical importance to various entities including governments, remote enterprise establishments, core heavy industries, utilities communications, the military, and the overall deployment of secure IoT devices and services. The solution provides customers with flexible options to accommodate different use cases as its end-to-end encryption is based on international standards optimized for satellite networks.



Sulaiman Al Ali, Chief Commercial Officer of Yahsat, said: “We are delighted to announce CYSEC as our latest satellite communications security partner, reflecting our determination to push innovation and value to the next level. By adding CYSEC’s powerful ARCA SATCOM technology to our existing suite of data services, customers will have the peace of mind to know that their data is safe, secure, and based on the highest industry standards. We have chosen to work with CYSEC because its solution is specifically designed for satellite-based communications, ensuring it will work seamlessly across our networks.”



Patrick Trinkler, Chief Executive Officer of CYSEC, said: “Our new partnership with Thuraya demonstrates the enhanced performance and cybersecurity capabilities of ARCA SATCOM. Once deployed, customers can use the system safely knowing that their data is protected to the strictest standards. ARCA SATCOM is the first solution designed for satellite communications security, which means it can be seamlessly added to a network and begin operating without any service disruption.”





MENAFN24042024007469016123ID1108132230