BRINGING THE FUTURE OF TECH AND GAMING TO STUDENTS: SCHOOLS AND UNIVERSITIES CAN REGISTER TO ATTEND DUBAI ESPORTS & GAMES FESTIVAL FOR FREE

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Schools can register to join a series of education events, expert talks, and exciting tournaments that aim to inspire creativity and innovation for all.

Students can experience a one-of-a-kind view into the world of gaming including innovative tech, coding, AI, AR, 3D Modelling, and more including industry expert career talks.

Registration still open for students to attend for free on 1 and 2 May at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Students of all ages have the chance to step into the fascinating world of gaming tech and learn about the skills required to build esports games at the thrilling Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF 2024), for free. Schools and universities who pre-registered can join two days of fun at Dubai World Trade Centre, Zabeel Halls 5 and 6, on 1 and 2 May.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DEF 2024 brings a comprehensive 360-degree gaming experience for students, with the opportunity to learn about gaming technology, join educational sessions, meet gaming heroes, witness electrifying esports battles, and experience the future of gaming that offers diverse educational and career streams for children and youth. Futuristic, innovative, and immersive technology will also be on display to help students gain a deeper understanding of the epic worlds of gaming and esports.

The unique festival encompasses a comprehensive Education Programme to inspire the next generation of gamers and industry talent in the region, with the event being offered for free to all participating schools and universities.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said:“We are committed to creating opportunities for UAE students to experience the benefits of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) while showcasing the numerous opportunities available within the gaming and esports industry. Our innovative educational initiatives, as part of the third edition of Dubai Esports & Games Festival, supports Dubai's economic growth by fostering educational opportunities for aspiring gamers while also contributing to solidify our city as a global tech leader. Moreover, many of the skills required for game development, such as strategy creation, problem-solving techniques, creativity and teamwork are powerful tools for education and we are delighted to be at the forefront of this movement in the UAE.”

The DEF Education Programme features Cool Career Talks at pre-registered schools and universities where industry experts dive into the future of gaming and share first-hand insights into the esports ecosystem, encouraging and inspiring the next generation of gaming industry leaders. A series of interactive sessions, career talks, and workshops have been specially designed to encourage youth to explore coding and game design in a fun, informative manner, while educating them on healthy gaming habits, online safety, and the ergonomics of gaming. Students will have the opportunity to speak with game designers, pro esports players, marketing managers, gaming chiropractors, and project managers, amongst others.

On 26 April, DEF invites primary students aged 5-12 years, teachers, and the wider education community to celebrate the DEF Gamers Day by heading to school dressed as their favourite gaming character. Prizes will be awarded to the most creative costumes for schools who post on their social media channels tagging the @dxbesportsfest page by 2pm on 28 April. Winners will be announced at the festival, and are encouraged to attend in costume to receive their prize.

Also adding to the excitement is the Minecraft Education Challenge, where students aged 7-13 years will showcase their digital skills in a Dubai-themed virtual world at a thrilling finale on 1 May. Further fostering young talent and enhancing creativity, the Microsoft MakeCode Competition sees secondary students aged 11 years and above try their hand at coding to create their own video game by using the MakeCode Arcade coding system. Future gaming champions will also embrace the thrill of competition with the DEF University Tournaments, featuring popular titles such as Rocket League and Fortnite, which concludes with a live on-stage finale.

Registration for career talks, DEF Gamer Day, and free visits to GameExpo can be completed at the GameCentric webpage.

DEF is also committed to making gaming accessible for all. On 3 May, students of determination are invited to attend the Accessibility Arcade at GameExpo, where they can experience everything on offer within a reduced sensory experience. Activities include Just Dance, Racing Sims, Table Top Games, Magic Planet, Retro Games Zone, as well as new game releases supported by onsite specialist staff. Adapted disability-friendly tools and consoles will be set up from Xbox, Google and PlayStation, with an opportunity to win awesome prizes.

DEF GameExpo is hosted with the support of Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Next, Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council and in partnership with Emirates NBD, Red Bull, Rove, Talabat, and VOX, as well as Virgin Radio and Tik Tok.

About Dubai Esports & Games Festival:

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF2024) takes place from 19 April to 5 May 2024. Launched in 2022, the annual festival will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre for the first time this year. The festival aims to set and influence trends across both the global and regional gaming industry, and bolster Dubai's position as a global hub for esports and interactive tech-driven entertainment, and as a global city at the forefront of innovation. DEF2024 will feature a combination of events including a lively GameExpo, esports tournaments and influencer challenges for consumers, alongside GameExpo Summit, a thought-provoking and business stimulating conference and b2b networking event that connects companies from around the world.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai's retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.