British IKONIC Educational Holding in process to establish its first digital University in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Ikar holdings) British IKONIC Educational Holding, announced today that it’s in the process to establish its first Online University in Saudi Arabia.



IKONIC is confident that this move is the perfect regional launchpad for revolutionizing global education.



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is strategically positioned to be the ideal platform for revolutionizing global education. Aligned with the vision outlined in KSA 2030, IKONIC’s focus is on establishing a digital university within the region, positioning it as the launch pad for the IKONIC Education global expansion strategy which will begin in Saudi Arabia and expand the greater MENA region and beyond.



Through strategic alignment between the objectives of the 2030 Vision and IKONIC Education Holding, the IKONIC Digital University is positioned to nurture the next generation of leaders who embody the ethos of this bold vision.



Additionally, IKONIC University KS is designed to contribute to the Human Capability Development Program which empowers Saudis throughout their lives by aligning education with labor market needs, promoting innovation, and upgrading skills- aiming to help individuals reach their full potential while instilling core values, fostering national pride, and contributing to a robust economy and skilled workforce.



Prof. Lilac Al-Safadi, President of IKONIC Education Global stated: “Saudi Arabia’s national digital economy strategy, national Al strategy, and national emerging technology strategy identified education as a priority sector for transformation. Saudi Arabia is the largest e-learning market in the region with EdTech investments experiencing aCAG of 48%. The government removed the barriers to online delivery of training and education and did several reforms to enable and encourage online learning”.



“The education sectors is identified as a priority sector for privatization in Saudi Arabia. HCDP focuses on intensifying innovative learning methods and technology-based learning solutions. 63% of the populating in Saudi Arabia is under 30 years old, with a high demand of higher education and continuous learning. And Saudi Arabia's investment climate is increasingly attracting for foreign investments”, said Gino Solak, Chief Investment Officer, IKONIC Educational Holding.





