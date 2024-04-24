Eight talented young scientists from South Africa to attend the prestigious Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting, in Germany

(MENAFN- Assaf Academy of Science of South Africa) The Council for the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings has selected and announced eight young scientists from South Africa to participate in the 73rd Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting dedicated to Physics, which will take place from 30 June 30 to 5 July 2024. The Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf), as the official partner of the Lindau Foundation and with funding from the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), nominates young scientists from South Africa annually to attend the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings. The meetings are a forum for young scientists from around the world to engage in-depth with Nobel Laureates on research and overall career management aspects.



ASSAf and the DSI congratulate the eight South African young scientists who have been selected to participate in the 73rd Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting:



• Ms Mosidi Mokoena is currently pursuing her second master's degree at University of Cape Town whilst hosted by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Biophotonics research group.

• Ms Sarah McKee is a PhD candidate at the North-West University and is based at the South African National Space Agency in Hermanus South Africa.

• Dr Bertus Van Heerden is a post-doctoral researcher in the biophysics research group at the University of Pretoria.

• Ms Modjadji Rebecca Letsoalo is enrolled for a Master of Science degree in Physics at the University of Venda focusing on Material sciences (Microsystems technology).

• Ms Bambesiwe Mbesi May is a PhD candidate in Chemistry at the University of South Africa. Her thesis is currently under examination and in the meantime, she is a pre-doctoral researcher at Mintek.

• Mr Tsebesebe Nkgaphe Tebatjo, is PhD candidate in Biomedical Engineering at the University of Cape Town and is affiliated with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) .

Ms Anna Chrysostomou is a third-year PhD student in high-energy physics theory, pursuing a joint-degree between the University of Johannesburg (South Africa) and the Claude Bernard University Lyon 1 (France) in affiliation with the Institute of Physics of the Two Infinities of Lyon.

• Dr Mosima Bernice Kgomo is a post-doctoral research fellow at the University of South Africa. Her work focuses on semiconductor metal oxide-based gas sensors for environmental air quality monitoring in the agricultural sector.



Before departure, ASSAf will host a pre-travel meeting where our eight young scientists will have an opportunity to interact with alumni from the Lindau Laureate meetings. The alumni will share their experiences and the opportunities that come after participating in these prestigious, life-changing meetings. ASSAf and DSI executives will engage the scientists at the pre-travel Lindau Dinner to deliver messages of encouragement and discuss what is expected of the young scientists as they represent South Africa on the global stage. Following this event, there will be a Science Engagement activity with high school learners. Best wishes to our young scientists as they prepare to embark on their journey to Germany.







MENAFN24042024006004013109ID1108132203