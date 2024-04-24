Miahona plans to pursue initial public offering on Saudi Tadawul

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Miyahuna, a Saudi company specializing in water collection and wastewater treatment management services, announced its intention to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) on the Saudi Tadawul market. The company revealed its plans in a disclosure to the stock exchange, highlighting its aim to offer 30 percent of its issued capital through the IPO. This will involve the offering of 48,277,663 ordinary shares, currently owned by Vision Investment Company.



The IPO process is set to commence with the book-building phase, scheduled to run from April 28 to May 2. During this period, investors will have the opportunity to participate in determining the final offering price. Following the conclusion of the book-building process, the final offering price for the shares will be established.



The statement regarding Miyahuna's IPO was issued by Saudi Fransi Capital Company, acting as the subscription manager, along with Saudi Fransi Capital Company and Saudi Hermes Financial Group Company, serving as financial advisors, managers of the institutional subscription book, and underwriters for the IPO.



This move signifies Miyahuna's strategic initiative to enhance its capital structure and broaden its investor base. By offering a portion of its shares to the public, Miyahuna aims to raise capital to support its growth strategies and further expand its operations in the water management sector. Additionally, the IPO presents an opportunity for investors to participate in the company's future growth prospects and contribute to the sustainable development of Saudi Arabia's water infrastructure.



