'Happy Birthday Sachin': Social Media Buzzing With Heartfelt Wishes As 'God Of Cricket' Celebrates 51St Birthday

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) As India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 51st birthday on Wednesday, social media is exploding with heartfelt wishes, painting the digital realm with hues of admiration and celebration for the cricketing icon, who is often hailed as the 'God of cricket'.

Conferred the Bharat Ratna in 2014, Tendulkar is a veteran of 15,921 runs in 200 Tests, besides amassing 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs. He had been a part of the Indian team at ODI World Cups since 1992 but had to wait till 2011 to fulfill his ultimate dream of clinching the World Cup after missing out on five previous occasions.

Tendulkar is the only cricketer to have scored 100 centuries. Of his 100 international tons, 51 came in Tests and 49 in ODIs. He retired from ODI cricket in 2012 and a year later, in November 2013, he bid adieu to the game by retiring from all forms of cricket after playing his 200th Test.

His retirement marked the end of an era in Indian cricket, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire aspiring cricketers around the globe.

On the occasion of his 51st birthday, the sports fraternity extended loads of love and wished Tendulkar good health and happiness.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh posted on X, "Happy birthday paaji! From smashing bowlers on the field to smashing life goals, you're the reason I learned to aim higher in life (and sometimes on the field too) . Here's wishing you loads of love, good health and happiness always."

Ex-India spin master Harbhajan Singh said, "Happy Birthday paji @sachin_rt . Sending you lots of love and good vibes .. have a fantastic day. We all must meet soon and celebrate your birthday and dance on our fav song gili gilli londa (Milkha Singh movie ) dance."

BCCI secretary Jay shah: "Happy Birthday to the legend of cricket @sachin_rt as he turns 51 today! He has inspired millions worldwide with his heroics with the bat and immaculate display of character both on and off the field. Warmest wishes to the Master Blaster!"

Irfan Pathan: "When Sachin Tendulkar use to play those gorgeous straight drive I had a privilege to stand on the non-striker's end. This is the story will be told to my grandkids. May you have blessed birthday with happiness, health and abundance of Karisma which u carry with u all the time. Happy birthday paaji"

Mohammad Kaif: "Sachin Paaji, you continue to inspire all of us. So much to learn from your grace and humility. Have a great day"

Ex-Indian women cricket team captain Mithali Raj also extended a birthday greetings to 'master blaster', "To the one who defined greatness on and off the field, happy birthday @sachin_rt! You've inspired generations with your talent and humility. Hope you have a great birthday and a year filled with success and happiness!"

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), posted on X, "Celebrating the man who brought billions of smiles to the nation with his incredible performances for nearly decades Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our very own Sachin Tendulkar."

Gautam Gambhir: "Many happy returns of the day @sachin_rt! May god bless you with a long and healthy life!"

Dinesh Karthik: "We won't even be able to count how many players started playing cricket after watching him play. Happiest birthday to the Master of the game we love!"

Cheteshwar Pujara: "Wishing you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt paaji. It has been an honour to share the field with you. Have a wonderful day and year"

Wasim Jaffer: "Happy birthday to the cricketing genius who set the standard for batsmanship all across the globe! Have a great one @sachin_rt"

Suresh Raina: "Happy Birthday Paji, @sachin_rt! Your legendary career has inspired millions and your grace both on and off the field continues to set the bar. Wishing you health, happiness, and a year as splendid as your cover drives!"

Former world no. 1 and London Olympics bronze medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal, said "Happy Birthday, @sachin_rt Your journey from the pitch to the hearts of millions is a testament to your grit and dedication. Just like a perfect badminton serve, your passion for the game and beyond has been an ace!"

Ex-India fast bowler Jhulan Goswami: Sending birthday wishes to undoubtedly the greatest master of all. It's an honor and privilege to know you, sir @sachin_rt. Keep inspiring us!