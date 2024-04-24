Germany To Resume Working With UN Agency For Palestinians

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Frankfurt, Germany: Germany said Wednesday it will resume cooperation with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees after a review found Israel had not provided evidence for its allegations that the agency staff were members of Hamas.

Following the independent review's release on Monday, Germany -- Europe's biggest economy, and a major donor to UNRWA -- said it would also "continue its cooperation" with the agency again.

"Germany will coordinate closely with its closest international partners to disburse further funds," said the German foreign and development ministries in a joint statement.

Germany said it was aiming to support "UNRWA's vital and currently irreplaceable role in providing for the people in Gaza".

UNRWA and other UN agencies must be able to carry out their jobs of distributing aid in the territory, which was "more important than ever in light of the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza," the statement said.

UNRWA itself welcomed the findings of the review, led by French diplomat Catherine Colonna.

Berlin called for the report's recommendations to be implemented without delay.