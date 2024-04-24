German retail sector cautions of looming crisis in city centers

(MENAFN) Amidst a backdrop of declining consumer confidence, the retail sector in Germany has sounded the alarm over the potential closure of thousands of stores in city centers, warning of dire consequences for both the economy and society at large. The German Retail Trade Federation has urgently called upon the government to convene a summit to address the pressing issues facing urban retail environments. Alexander von Prien, head of the federation, underscored the gravity of the situation, emphasizing that the collapse of the retail trade could precipitate the demise of entire city centers, transforming them into desolate ghost towns. Such a scenario, he cautioned, would have far-reaching ramifications, impacting not only the economy but also citizens' quality of life and societal cohesion.



According to data provided by the federation, the number of retail establishments in Germany has steadily declined since 2015, plummeting from 372,000 to 311,000. Projections indicate that an additional 5,000 stores may shutter their doors next year, exacerbating the ongoing turmoil within the sector. Recent developments, including the renewed bankruptcy of the department store group Galleria Karstadt Kaufhof, have further heightened concerns. The prospective acquisition of a limited number of branches by the group's new owners raises the specter of closures in several cities, with potential ripple effects on neighboring businesses.



In response to the escalating crisis, the federation urges government intervention to avert the looming collapse of city centers. While acknowledging that the core issues surrounding urban retail fall within the purview of the Ministry of Planning, von Prien emphasizes the need for cross-ministerial collaboration. He contends that ministries such as the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Transport can play pivotal roles in addressing peripheral aspects of the issue. Proposing the establishment of an annual summit, von Prien argues that enhanced coordination among stakeholders is essential to devise effective strategies for revitalizing city centers and safeguarding the vitality of the retail sector.



The urgency conveyed by the German Retail Trade Federation underscores the severity of the challenges confronting urban retail environments. As stakeholders grapple with mounting pressures and uncertainties, concerted efforts at the governmental level are deemed imperative to stave off the impending crisis and foster sustainable urban development.

