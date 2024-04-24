Royal Swiss Auto Services Debuts At Automechanika Riyadh 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Automechanika Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's premier regional trade show for the automotive aftermarket, returns with its 6th edition from 30 April to 2 May 2024. Touted to be the most expansive edition ever, it will have a record number of over 330 exhibitors from across 25 nations and is expected to attract over 8000 visitors to the three-day event. The event highlights include the Automechanika Academy featuring two distinctive topics; Accelerating KSA's Mobility and Way Forward - KSA's Automotive Aftermarket. Automechanika Riyadh offers participants an unmatched networking, learning, and business platform to showcase themselves. This edition of Automechanika Riyadh will have seven product focus areas - Parts and Components, Tyres and Batteries, Oils and Lubricants, Accessories and Customising, Diagnostics and Repairs, Body and Paint, and Care and Wash



To add to the excitement, this year's event will also witness the debut of Royal Swiss Auto Services, Saudi Arabia. Royal Swiss Auto Services is already an established player in the field, having over 18+ years of experience in MENA's auto repairs and service industry. They aim to offer a superior alternative to dealership services in terms of quality, convenience, affordability, and customer experience. Their service model strives to offer customers a dealership-like experience without burning holes in their pockets.

Their recent expansion to KSA is strategically significant and underscores their commitment to delivering premium automobile services to luxury car owners. Saudi Arabia is home to the fastest-growing automobile aftermarket in the GCC and the entry of Royal Swiss Auto Services is proof of the same. The well-appointed service center in Riyadh boasts state-of-the-art technology to repair and service the best luxury & electric car models. Their highly qualified technicians uses cutting edge technology to accurately diagnose the issues. They primarily offer mechanical and electric repairs and body & paint Job services not limited to electric car repairs.



Royal Swiss Auto Services has been redefining the standards of automotive services across the region and the opening of their Riyadh branch has raised the bar. Their participation in Automechanika Riyadh will firmly stamp their presence on the KSA market, marking them as a brand to reckon with.



To mark its debut, Royal Swiss Auto Services has a special offer for all visitors to their exhibition booth. You can avail of 50% off on labor charges, Free Oil Service, or Free Safety Inspection for any repairs and maintenance work you need for your car. Just walk into their booth and book an appointment at their Saudi service center. Not to mention they are soon expecting to open their second branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Jeddah.



We urge all automobile enthusiasts and car owners planning to visit Automechanika Riyadh 2024, to take advantage of this opportunity. Visit the Royal Swiss Auto Services exhibition booth and let your vehicle benefit from these great offers. We are certain you'll discover a whole new world in automotive care with Royal Swiss Auto Services, Saudi Arabia. Give them a call at 966539699984 or e-mail them at ....



Company :-Royal swiss auto services SA

User :- John Milton

Email :...

Phone :-0539699984

Url :-