Meta expands influence in virtual reality through open operating system strategy

(MENAFN) In a significant move aimed at bolstering its position in the burgeoning virtual and mixed reality sector, Meta Platforms announced its decision to make its Quest headset operating system available to competitors, marking the first time it has extended such access. This strategic initiative underscores Meta's ambition to exert greater influence over the rapidly evolving landscape of virtual experiences.



Outlined in a recent blog post, Meta revealed its intention to offer partner companies access to Meta Horizon OS, the proprietary operating system powering its Quest headset. By opening up this operating system, Meta aims to facilitate the development of a broader ecosystem of virtual reality devices. Meta Horizon OS boasts advanced features including gesture recognition, scene comprehension, and spatial anchoring, which are essential for enhancing user experiences on compatible devices.



The announcement also disclosed collaborative efforts with technology partners Asus and Lenovo, who will leverage Meta Horizon OS to manufacture specialized devices tailored for specific activities. Additionally, Meta disclosed plans to introduce a limited edition Quest headset inspired by Xbox, Microsoft's renowned gaming platform, highlighting Meta's commitment to forging partnerships across the industry.



This move underscores Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's strategic vision to establish Meta as a leading force in the computational platforms underpinning virtual and mixed reality devices. Drawing parallels to Alphabet's Google, which achieved dominance in the smartphone market through the development of its open-source mobile operating system, Android, Zuckerberg envisions Meta Horizon OS as a pivotal component in Meta's quest for industry leadership.



Notably, Meta's venture into virtual reality stands as a beneficiary of Google's strategic approach, as Meta Horizon OS is built upon the foundation of the Android operating system. By embracing an open OS strategy, Meta seeks to catalyze innovation, foster collaboration, and drive the widespread adoption of virtual reality technologies, solidifying its position as a key player in shaping the future of immersive experiences.

