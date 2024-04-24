Enemy Fired 15 Times In Donetsk Region Over Last Day - House And Administrative Building Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Russian army fired 15 times at settlements in three districts of Donetsk region

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration (RMA) Vadym Filashkin, Ukrinform reports.

"In just one day, the Russians fired 15 times at the settlements of Donetsk region," Filashkin said.

According to him, a person was wounded in Krasnohorivka in Pokrovsk district. In Kurakhove community, a house in Hostre was damaged, Kurakhove and Ostrivske were shelled. In Hrodivka community, Novooleksandrivka came under fire. A house in the village of Halytsynivka in Novohrodivka community was damaged. An administrative building was damaged in Pokrovsk.

In Kramatorsk district, 5 private houses in the village of Yampil and an administrative building in the village of Zarichne in the Lyman community were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, five people were injured, four houses, two cars and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

Russian army shellsregion with aircraft, drones and artillery overnight

In the village of New York, Bakhmut district, a person was wounded and a house was damaged. Seven private houses, a multi-storey building and two non-residential buildings were damaged in Chasovoyarsk community.

The head of the RMA noted that 138 people, including 16 children, were evacuated from the front line over the past day.

As Ukrinfor reported, Russian troops injured seven civilians in Donetsk region over the past day.

Photo: Vadym Filashkin / Facebook